Young People Protest Housing Crisis

Young people in Eindhoven have had enough of the housing shortage that has plagued them for years. A large protest march is planned for the end of this month. “We don’t want another generation left without a home.”

“The waiting times for social housing are absurd, rents are soaring, and more and more young people are being forced out of Eindhoven,” says Rigo van Son, organiser of the protest. During the demonstration, there will be speeches, performances by protest bands, and poetry readings. “Every day, young people are overlooked in housing policy. This is our only chance to make our voices heard. We refuse to be yet another generation facing the future without a home. Housing is a right, not a luxury.”

Youth organisation Club Haven, part of Dynamo Eindhoven, usually helps young people organise events and nightlife activities. Now, they are supporting young people from various subcultures in planning the protest. “When they approached us for help, it was only natural for us to get involved,” says Boukje van der Zijden of Club Haven. “Many young people are directly affected by the housing crisis. We can help them with other issues, such as navigating the healthcare system. But if they don’t have a roof over their heads, or are living in unsafe conditions, there’s very little we can do. It’s a positive step that they are bringing this problem to light.”

The location and route of the protest march against the housing shortage are currently still being discussed. The organisation will announce further details as soon as they are available.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.