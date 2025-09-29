World record attempt for outdoor exercise for aged people in Eindhoven

A special record attempt will take place this Wednesday in Eindhoven, among other places. The aim is to get as many people over the age of 55 as possible to do exercises outdoors at the same time. This will also happen at various other locations in the Netherlands.

Stay active

‘We want to show how important it is for older people to stay active. Exercise is good for the body and mind. In Eindhoven, we offer a wide range of activities for all ages,’ says Alderman Maes van Lanschot (Sport) of the municipality of Eindhoven.

The record attempt is a collaboration between Leyden Academy on Vitality & Ageing and the municipalities of Eindhoven, Valkenswaard, Denekamp, Drachten, Leiden and Ulft. In Eindhoven, the location is the Sportpark Hondsheuvels athletics track, at J.C. Dirkxpad 1.

Event

Participants will be welcomed at 10:15 a.m., followed by a warm-up. After a welcome speech by Maes van Lanschot, the world record attempt will start at 11:00 a.m. with movement exercises.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan