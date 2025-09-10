VDL shows improvement in half-year results; bus division loss-making

VDL made a profit of €53 million in the first half of the year, €50 million more than last year. The family business’s turnover rose slightly, despite moderate market conditions in several sectors.

This excludes the automotive division, which includes Nedcar. Nedcar’s activities in Born, Limburg, have virtually come to a standstill. The half-year figures therefore exclude the results of that business unit. However, there are plans to make VDL Nedcar location profitable again.

VDL has announced that the location in Limburg is to be transformed into a ‘sustainable, autonomous production location for high-quality manufacturing industry’. VDL previously made agreements with the Ministry of Defense to lease production halls in Born for the maintenance, upgrading, and production of weapons equipment.

In the first half of 2025, VDL generated approximately €2 billion in revenue with a profit of €53 million. That is €50 million more than in the first half of 2024, when the company made only €3 million in profit due to delivery delays and higher production costs.

Buses

This includes the bus division, which is loss-making but nevertheless saw its turnover double from €132 million to €270 million this year. To halt the losses, VDL will relocate the production of public transport buses from Valkenswaard to Roeselaere in Belgium. In Valkenswaard, the factory will focus entirely on the production of touring buses.

In addition, the integration of the acquired Van Hool parts, which were taken over by VDL last year, is progressing well, according to the Eindhoven-based tech company. “VDL Van Hool ensures that we have a broader portfolio and can carry two brands“, a spokesperson says. ”In addition, Van Hool gives us access to the American market”.

But it is precisely that market that is causing concern for the company. Due to American politics continuing to threaten import tariffs and the dollar having lost value, the outlook for this division remains unclear.

Semiconductors

Finally, turnover has fallen in the supply division, where VDL supplies parts to the semiconductor industry, among others. Market conditions in that sector have not improved either.

