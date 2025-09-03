Two groups of Syrian youths involved in stabbing incident

Two groups of Syrian youths were involved in the stabbing on Tongelresestraat in Eindhoven on Monday night. This was stated by Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Tuesday evening. He is considering whether it is necessary to take measures. Three Syrian youths, who are staying at a reception centre in Geldrop, were injured in the stabbing.

Dijsselbloem told Omroep Brabant that ‘two groups of Syrian youths’ were involved in the stabbing. He did not say who was responsible for what, but the police reportedly ‘arrested three other people who were not from Eindhoven, but from Randstad’. The Mayor is now considering whether administrative measures are necessary and possible, such as area bans.

According to the police, the group of youths was attacked on Monday evening. Stabbings also took place. Two fat bikes belonging to the youths were stolen. Three youths (aged 16, 17, and 17) were injured in the attack. The victims are all from Syria and are staying at a reception centre run by COA (central agency for the reception of asylum seekers).

COA is concerned

COA is concerned about the safety of residents at the reception centre in Geldrop. They say that both the residents and the staff at the reception centre are shocked by what happened. COA is also advising the 54 boys and girls who are staying at the same reception centre as the victims not to go out on the streets in the evening.

“It is a topic of discussion”, a spokesperson says. “We cannot comment on other measures for security reasons”.

Source: Studio040/ Omroep Brabant/ Storm Roubroeks

Translated by: Bob