Twenty years of Ameezing Eindhoven: ‘Everyone can sing along’

The twentieth edition of Ameezing* Eindhoven festival takes place coming Friday. Every year, the free sing-along event attracts thousands of visitors, making it a fixture among the city’s events. “They can sing along from a young age”.

It’s a free sing-along event with a variety of songs. Modern and rock, in Dutch, English, French, and German. “That appeals to people. From a young age, they can sing along”, Jan Burgering of Ameezing Eindhoven 2025 Committee, says. “And the choir is accompanied by top musicians”.

Since twenty years

The event began as an extension of the peace celebrations, held around the region’s liberation month in September. The first time, the party was held on the steps of Eindhoven city hall, attracting several hundreds of visitors. Within a few years, this grew to an event with 8,000 visitors.

Due to construction work, the event eventually moved to Wim van Doorne Muziekkiosk (music kiosk), a square that can accommodate approximately 4,000 people. The organisers indicate that this location is less central, but that people now come more specifically for the event.

Anniversary year

This year, the festival is collaborating with restaurant ‘t Stadspaviljoen. This provides more outside cafés and more space, according to the organisers. This year’s theme is “Liefde is…” (love is…). For them it is love for each other, life, the city, and music. The event is organised by Lampegats Gemengd Mannenkoor (mixed men’s choir). The square near Wim van Doorne Muziekkiosk opens at 18:00, and the festivities conclude with an afterparty.

For more information: Ameezing Eindhoven 19 September

Source: Studio040/ Rick Baijens

Translated by: Bob

*Ed.: Ameezing is also in Dutch a pun for singing along, from meezingen