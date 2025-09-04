TU/e must rehire dismissed director

Eindhoven University of Technology must rehire the director of operations at the Chemical Engineering & Chemistry faculty. The university alleges the director’s dismissal was unfair.

This was reported by the university magazine Cursor. According to the judge, TU/e ​​failed to provide sufficient evidence when dismissing the director.

In addition, the university was unable to provide sufficient evidence that the organisation had an interest in preventing the Director of Operations from returning to his position, the university magazine wrote.

Appointment

Complicating the situation even further is the fact that the university has already appointed someone else as director. The university told Cursor that it cannot answer questions about staff members due to privacy concerns.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez