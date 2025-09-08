The Hobbitstee celebrates 50th anniversary

There was cause for celebration at The Hobbitstee on Monday morning. The Eindhoven primary school was celebrating its 50th anniversary, and pupils, parents and staff gathered to mark the occasion. A confetti cannon was set off to kick off a week of festive activities.

Milestone

“50 years of The Hobbitstee is a milestone,”says Niels Brans, SALTO school board director. ”It’s a great moment to look back, but, more importantly, to look ahead. We are demonstrating our pride in being a school.”

One of the pupils, Lina, designed a special anniversary logo, which was also featured on the cakes on Monday. Her design received the most votes from her fellow pupils. ”I am extremely proud that my logo was chosen and that everyone can see it this week.”

Over the next few days, the pupils will follow a varied programme that differs from a normal school week. There will be a visit from knights, a games day and a trip to the Efteling theme park at the end of the week.

History

The Hobbitstee began half a century ago as a public primary school inspired by the world of Tolkien. It is “a symbol of a close-knit community that achieves great things together”.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan