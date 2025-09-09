Stratumseind removed from Marathon route

Stratumseind has been removed from the route for the full marathon during the ASML Eindhoven Marathon in October. The organisers have made this decision to spread out the crowds better. Several participants have responded with dismay, as in their view the most attractive part of the route is now disappearing.

The decision also comes as a surprise to the hospitality businesses on Stratumseind, which usually enjoy a peak turnover on the day of the marathon. The entrepreneurs were not involved in the decision, reports Tom van Brussel, board member of the United Hospitality Interests Stratumseind (VHS). Chairman Arjan Bouter only heard the news on Saturday evening.

Participants in the half and quarter marathons (and there are many more of these than full marathon runners) will not be deprived of the vibrant Stratumseind. Van Brussel is pleased about this. “I know that many participants feel encouraged by the crowd on Stratumseind. But that crowd also brings a smile to the faces of the professional runners. It’s narrow there, but even for them, all those cheers are a welcome support. It’s a shame that this will be lost for the competitive runners.”

“Fortunately, the other participants will still get to see Stratumseind. I can imagine that the full marathon competitors are really aiming for a top time, so that was probably the organisers’ consideration,” Bouter told Omroep Brabant.

Crowds

Last year, there were crowds at the start, on the course, and at the finish. “This year, we have tackled this more cleverly by spreading out the crowds,” is explained in a video from the organisers on Facebook. As a result, Stratumseind will be skipped.

Not a word is mentioned about how recreational runners look forward to this part of Eindhoven when they take part in the marathon in the City of Light. Speed seems to take precedence over atmosphere. The Markt and part of Strijp have also been cut. “You literally and figuratively run towards it. It gives you such a buzz that the last kilometre is almost a breeze. It’s such a shame that they are denying us that,” says one of the participants. “It’s precisely because of the atmosphere that it definitely draws runners who are struggling towards the finish,” says another.

Understanding

Some people can understand the decision, because some areas were very crowded during the previous edition. The organisers, Golazo, are trying to address this by giving participants in the full and half marathons more space in the final kilometres before they finish (together) on the Vestdijk.

The flow afterwards, where people got stuck in a bottleneck last year, should also be improved now. Furthermore, it has been decided to use wider start times for the half-marathon, which should result in better spreading right from the start.

No explanation Golazo was not available to explain the decision. Was that decision solely driven by safety considerations? Or does the adjustment make the course even faster and thus more attractive for the elite runners? The municipality of Eindhoven was also unable to comment. Source: Studio040.nl Translated by: Kirti Singh