Refugees Jennifer and Win find safety in Eindhoven

Jennifer and Win are among the hundreds of asylum seekers currently housed in the city. They are staying at the new centre on Eindhovenseweg. “My son would have been forced to fight in Myanmar’s civil war. That would have been the end of him.”

In recent months, the council has opened two new centres on Eindhovenseweg and Antoon Coolenlaan, accommodating 284 and 300 people respectively. Jennifer and Win are now among those trying to build a new life in Eindhoven.

War

Win comes from Myanmar, where he had a normal life. ‘I provided catering services for Japanese companies. My children went to school and during the holidays we travelled around the country. We were happy.’

A civil war, which broke out after a military coup, changed the situation. Win says he supported the ousted government. In addition, his teenage son had to fight in the war. ‘It would certainly have been his death. My son and I were not safe. If I stayed there, I would be arrested. I had no choice.’

Jennifer also fled El Salvador. ‘We had problems with gangsters who demanded money. We were being extorted. If you don’t pay, they hurt or kill your family. That’s why we left the country. We didn’t feel safe.’

Reception

At the asylum reception centre in Eindhoven, refugees receive language lessons and learn how to apply for jobs, among other things. Whether they will be allowed to stay in the Netherlands remains to be seen. This makes it difficult for Jennifer and Win to make plans for the future.

However, Win has a mission. ‘I want to help the victims of the civil war with education and donations. That is the main reason I am here. That is why I want to work here.’ Jennifer mainly wants a safe place for her child. ‘My daughter is three years old and I want her to go to school here when she is five, that is the most important thing.’

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta