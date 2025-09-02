PSV undone by lack of leadership: ‘No leaders like Luuk’

PSV was soundly beaten at home on Saturday evening by newly promoted Telstar. PSV was rather hopeless in the match. Mark Versteden provided commentary on the game for Studio040 and reflects on Monday.

“This summer, many new players have joined PSV, but generally young players. Experienced lads who can lead a team are becoming fewer and fewer. If you look at how many players in their late 20s to early 30s are in the squad, that number has steadily decreased,” says Versteden.

“In recent years, Van Aanholt, Ramalho, Waterman, De Jong, Boscagli, Benítez, Karsdorp and Lozano have left that age group. PSV has six players over 26. One of them is long-term injured, Alassane Pléa, and the other is the reserve goalkeeper,” Versteden continues.

A nudge

Perisic naturally has a leading role, and there are also lads like Veerman and Schouten. But the latter two are not players who organise things at the back, who give the opposition a nudge when needed. Leaders like Luuk are no longer in the team,” says the radio commentator.

“That the defence is not functioning properly is also a consequence of this. You now have two young players centrally, while PSV is still positioned higher than last season. That’s not a problem, but the coordination must be good, and you need a leader in the team who can set it up. This is really lacking here.”

Reinforcement

The arrival of Gustavo Hamer from Sheffield United, who was named Player of the Season in England’s second tier last season, would be welcomed, according to Versteden.

“His name has been buzzing around PSV all summer, but I believe his arrival is linked to a possible departure of Joey Veerman. And you don’t want to lose him either. But Hamer is a fighter; he would bring the bite that PSV sometimes lacks.”

Concerns

Furthermore, PSV supporters need not worry too much, Versteden thinks. “This was one of the worst matches in recent years. Because yes, Telstar did well, of course, but PSV also had an absolutely off day.”

“That unfortunately comes with football, but you support your team in good times and bad – and those who left the stadium early should take note of that, because there were far too many,” Versteden concludes with a wink.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh