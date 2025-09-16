PSV and NEC deliver predicted spectacle

PSV won on Saturday evening after an intense football battle with a 3-5 victory over NEC. Coach Peter Bosz made the necessary adjustments in his lineup, which Studio040 reporter Stef Geerts saw pay off favourably, as he explains in the post-match analysis on Monday.

“It is not often that a match predicted to be a spectacle actually lives up to that prediction,” says Geerts. “You could see it even before kickoff, with the defensive lines of both teams already positioned halfway in their own halves.”

“The match then quickly developed into a football fight in a shooting gallery,” says Geerts. “Chances came back and forth, with PSV showing they had the most quality on the pitch. Pepi was important, and Ruben van Bommel also played well. He was crucial with his strength and speed and, unlike in other matches, was now regularly sent deep.”

Midfield

“Furthermore, it is interesting to see that Jerdy Schouten is becoming increasingly important for the team as captain. He made his presence felt several times, including during Pepi’s opening goal, where he maintained good composure on the edge of the penalty area.”

The midfield functioned quite well anyway, at least in the first half. Saibari also played a good match. During the international break, he helped Morocco qualify for the World Cup with two goals. You often see that with him, that he returns well from the national team. Again this time, because in recent matches he had not reached his usual level.

Defence

Although PSV took the three points back to Eindhoven, there is still plenty to criticise about the play of Peter Bosz’s team. “It is striking that Obispo was preferred over Flamingo and Gasiorowski,” says Geerts.

“Although I think this was a decision made specifically for this match. Has Obispo surpassed both Flamingo and Gasiorowski in the pecking order? I can’t imagine that. But it is true that Flamingo certainly hasn’t started the season strongly.”

“Last season, Flamingo could rely on the coaching of Boscagli, but now he plays alongside Gasiorowski, who does not speak English, and there is a new goalkeeper. Starting with the more experienced Obispo in a match against NEC, especially against a dynamic team like NEC, where communication in defence is important, is understandable,” Geerts added.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh