Protesters repeatedly disrupt Minister Brekelmans’ speech at TU/e

Pro-Palestinian activists repeatedly interrupted outgoing Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans’ speech at Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) on Monday. Brekelmans was at the university for the opening of the academic year.

The activists claim that the Minister of Defense, who is also temporarily acting as Minister of Foreign Affairs, has “blood on his hands” because of the cabinet’s policy toward Israel and the genocide in Gaza. The meeting has been shut down, according to Omroep Brabant.

The protesters say that the minister is ‘complicit and should be brought to justice’ and want the minister to say ‘Free Palestine’. The police have removed several protesters.

Wanting to have their say

The moderator gave the activists the opportunity to have their say. After that, the programme had to continue. After an interruption, Brekelmans also suggested answering two or three questions on the subject after his speech.

The protesters refused this offer, as evidenced by an interruption that followed shortly thereafter. After the third interruption, the police removed an activist from the room who was shouting, “You are all complicit in genocide”.

The interruptions continued after that. The programme in Eindhoven was halted for half an hour. The presenter on stage indicated that the intention was to complete the programme in its entirety. In total, Brekelmans’ speech was interrupted six times.

At 16:30, the organisation made another attempt to start, but then another woman disrupted the speech by shouting. She took off her shirt to reveal a portrait of a girl from Gaza printed on the inside. When she was also removed, the speech was disrupted once again. But this protester was met with loud boos from the audience.

Brekelmans responded admonishingly to the first activist, who had loudly accused him of having “blood on his hands” and supporting “apartheid”.

“Let’s keep talking and not shout at each other”, the minister, who is also temporarily acting as Minister of Foreign Affairs, said. “Words like these cause politicians to stop talking. Let’s be careful with the words we use. They have an impact on people, their families, and their lives”.

Brekelmans stated that it is an emotional subject. “The tensions in the Middle East should not spill over into the Netherlands. We must do this by continuing to talk”, the minister, after one of the protesters had been taken away by the police, said.

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant/ Chris Bakker/ Rick Lemmens