Professor Peter de With from Son en Breugel knighted

Peter de With, professor at Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), was appointed Ridder in de Orde van de Nederlandse Leeuw (knight in the order of the Dutch lion) on Thursday. He has made a name for himself as an international expert in the field of video compression and image and video analysis for applications in healthcare and surveillance, among other areas.

His contributions have led to innovations in medical imaging, camera surveillance, and consumer electronics. He has built important bridges between science and industry and linked fundamental research to practical applications. The professor received the honour upon his departure from TU/e.

De With studied Electrical Engineering at TU/e and obtained his PhD from TU Delft in 1992. In 2000, he joined LogicaCMG and was a professor. He also held various positions in the business world.

Recognition

He was closely involved in numerous European projects on video analysis and behaviour recognition and collaborated with the Ministry of Defense, among others. In the field of medical imaging, he led initiatives with regional and national hospitals, including for the early detection of cancer. His research into esophageal cancer has gained international recognition.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob