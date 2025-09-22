Paralympic swimmers win gold and bronze at World Championship

The hard training at the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium has paid off. On the first day of the World Championship in Singapore, the Dutch Paralympic swimming team won two medals: gold and bronze. ‘It’s nice to be on the podium right at the start,’ says Liesette Bruinsma proudly.

Bruinsma swam the 50-metre freestyle in a time of 30.34. This put the 25-year-old in third place and earned him the bronze medal.

Lisa Kruger also secured a podium place on the first day of the World Championships. The 24-year-old swam the 100 metres breaststroke in a time of 1:15.71, leaving the competition behind her.

The World Championships for athletes with physical or visual impairments will continue until next Saturday.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan