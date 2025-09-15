Older people in the region can get their coronavirus jab from this week onwards

GGD Brabant-Zuidoost started vaccinations against coronavirus on Monday. The last wave of coronavirus was some time ago, but the virus has not yet disappeared, emphasises the health service. That is why risk groups, such as the elderly, can receive vaccinations until 5 December.

The jabs are given to maintain immunity against the virus. ‘Protection remains important for people at increased risk of serious illness or hospitalisation,’ says Cindy Bergenhenegouwen of the GGD.

This is because risk groups are more likely to become seriously ill if infected. The Health Council determines these groups. In this case, it concerns residents over the age of 60 and people with an increased medical risk.

Locations

More than two million appointments have been scheduled nationwide to administer the jab. The regional GGD offers thirteen locations to do this. The shopping centre in Woensel and ‘t Tejaterke in Best are two of these locations.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan