Number of households at food bank rises sharply

The number of households relying on the food bank in Eindhoven has risen sharply in the space of a year. In 2024, between 450 and 500 households made use of the food provider; a year later, that number had risen to 630.

This is according to Rob van der Horst, who was appointed as the new chairman of the food bank a year ago. A total of 1,300 people are being helped. And there is no end in sight to the increase, says Van der Horst.

‘You always see that when a city grows, the percentage of families living in poverty remains the same. In absolute terms, poverty is therefore increasing. It is the downside of the region’s success. Perhaps in a year or a year and a half, we will have reached a thousand families. That would not surprise me, but it is difficult to predict,’ says Van der Horst.

Poor mobility

Not all those entitled to assistance know where to find the food bank. ‘In some communities, poverty relief is organised within the community. For other people, mobility may be a problem. How many people would like to use our services but don’t because, for example, they have poor mobility? If that is the case, we may also need to start working with delivery drivers.’

To answer that question, the food bank is launching a study. ‘We want to know why more people in some neighbourhoods know where to find us than others.’

35 per cent stickers

This may make the food bank’s task even greater. At the same time, there is less and less food available. ‘We used to get quite a lot of products from the supermarket, but now you see more and more of those 35 per cent stickers on food that is almost past its use-by date. That means they have less and less food that we can give to our clients.’

That is a serious problem, says Van der Horst. ‘We are dependent on those parties. Those items are usually collected and distributed at the national level – a great system. But we also have to look locally to see where we can collect items.’

Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority

This is not easy, because restaurants and hotels are not the best places to find usable products. ‘We also have to comply with the rules of the Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority. We can only give away items before their expiry date and they must be neatly packaged. Otherwise, we can’t use them.’

Shop concept

With its 160 volunteers, the Eindhoven Food Bank has to work harder and harder to keep the shelves of the new supermarket concept stocked. This is despite the fact that working with the shop concept is already challenging enough. ‘Previously, we could fill the crates based on the supply we had. Now we also have to take customer demand into account.’

‘At first, we were mainly busy filling and distributing crates of food. Now we have to keep a warehouse and temporary storage facility running and accompany customers while they shop. The latter is particularly intensive, requiring 10 to 15 volunteers every day. That’s a lot, but fortunately the number of volunteers has also increased over the past year.’

The Eindhoven Food Bank is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. This will be celebrated with drinks next Monday.

