Number of events at Karpendonkse Plas to remain the same

Residents of the Eindhoven neighbourhood of De Karpen can breathe a sigh of relief. The number of events at Karpendonkse Plas will not be increased. While events at the Markt square are permitted, the Eindhoven City Council believes the number of events at Strijp-S should remain unchanged.

A small sigh of relief was audible Tuesday evening from four residents of the De Karpen neighbourhood, who had taken their seats in the public gallery of the council chamber. Two weeks earlier, they had expressed their concerns in the Eindhoven City Council about the new venue policy for events that the mayor and aldermen had presented to politicians.

No increase

The number of event days at this location was set to increase from 23 to 27. Residents were unhappy about this. It would be detrimental to nature, and they argued that the neighbourhood is already being disproportionately burdened, as it also borders the IJzeren Man event venue and the TU/e ​​campus.

The opposition party VVD and the coalition party CDA fully understood the residents’ dissatisfaction and explicitly requested the city council not to increase the number of days. This adjustment received broad support from the city council.

In Strijp-S, the number of days on which large events can take place was initially planned to be reduced from twelve to eight. This would allow for the return of more small and medium-sized events, which would increase the total number of events in Strijp. A majority of the council now prefers to maintain twelve large events.

Market

And Tuesday evening, the Markt square was also discussed. The terraces will have to make way for more space for events, as Mayor Dijsselbloem had announced a week earlier. A proposal by D66 council member Jorien Migchielsen to increase the number of events there from 22 to 30 was considered premature by the mayor. “We’re already seeing that 22 events aren’t being met. Once these are filled, we’ll get back to you if there’s a need for more. For now, I see it as encouragement for the future.”

Ultimately, it is up to the city council to decide on the precise numbers and conditions for events at the various locations. However, the mayor and aldermen have promised to explicitly incorporate the city council’s recommendations.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez