Nova (9) wins design competition: doll warns traffic to slow down

Nine-year-old Nova Sanders from Eindhoven is one of the winners of the national design competition for ‘pas op-poppen’ (watch out dolls). These are colourful traffic figures that encourage drivers to slow down. On Monday, Nova’s creation was unveiled and placed at the intersection of Roostenlaan and Alpenrooslaan/Begoniastraat in Stratum.

The intention is that the banana designed by Nova will remind traffic not to drive faster than 15 kilometres per hour. The campaign is an initiative of insurer Univé, which called on children in the Netherlands to design their own traffic doll as part of the ‘Teken mee voor een Veilige Buurt‘ (‘draw for a safe neighbourhood’) campaign. The cooperation selected twenty winning designs from more than 400 entries.

Research by Stichting Wetenschappelijk Onderzoek Verkeersveiligheid (SWOV, Dutch institute for road safety research) shows that drivers slow down when they see traffic signs or figures with drawings. Former top athlete Dafne Schippers was also involved in the campaign.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob