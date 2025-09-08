No more tea without cookies in Woenselse Heide

The community centre Heidehonk, located on Noordzeelaan in Woenselse Heide, has a cupboard filled with free products for people who could use a little extra help. It has been a success: many residents utilise the cupboard, although supervision remains essential.

Once Mariken van de Pol has removed the thick wooden beam and opened the lock, she opens the doors of the cupboard. Then the products on display in this free mini-shop become visible. Pasta sauce, couscous, cookies. Provided by the Armoedefonds and generous local residents, among others.

Extra

People who need it can take two products per visit to the cupboard. “It’s mainly intended as a little extra” says van der Pol. “Something tasty to have with tea when the children come home from school, for example.”

People take full advantage of this. Sometimes a little too much. When it’s dark and no one is looking, people sometimes climb over the fence. They then load half of the cupboard’s contents into large bags. “There was even one man who stole all the tampons,” says the volunteer indignantly.

That is why a camera has now been installed above the storage cabinet. A note on the cabinet warns visitors that they are being recorded. The volunteers hope that this will significantly reduce the number of thefts.

Going to school without breakfast

A local resident opens the gate and walks toward the small sideboard with a full shopping bag. She places the items she has brought with her on the shelves. She no longer uses them, and they are still perfectly edible. She is glad that the cupboard is there. Even though poverty is not very visible in Woenselse Heide, that does not mean it does not exist. “You often hear about children who come to school without breakfast or without a packed lunch,” she says. “I want to give the people who live here that little extra.”

