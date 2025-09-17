Niels from Waalre receives silver medal for life-saving action

Niels Wuijts from Waalre has received the silver medal from Koninklijke Maatschappij tot Redding van Drenkelingen (royal Dutch society for the rescue of drowning victims, KMRD). He received this award for his role in a lifesaving operation earlier this year at a swimming pool at a holiday park in Otterlo.

Along with four other people, Wuijts saved the life of Dirk Jan, a six-year-old boy who had been underwater for six minutes. The other rescuers also received the medal: Denise and Angela Pruissen from Poeldijk, Richard Roozing from Arnhem, and Dennis Kox from Vijfhuizen.

Denise (12) spotted the boy and raised the alarm. Her mother, Angela, immediately began resuscitation. Wuijts, Roozing, and Kox joined in and assisted with rescue breathing and resuscitation. Thanks to their quick action and joint efforts, Dirk Jan was successfully resuscitated and has since made a full recovery.

Since 1767

The medals, along with accompanying certificates, were presented by Mayor Bouke Arends of Westland and Mayor Marcel Oosterveer of Waalre. KMRD is an organisation that has existed since 1767 and recognises people who have saved someone from drowning.

