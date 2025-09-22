New neighbourhood in Veldhoven

The green will soon form the heart of Land van Djept, according to Marloes Verkerk, director of Woonbedrijf. “Residents here live in a park-like environment, with plenty of space to meet, play and relax. This project shows how you can link the housing task to a green, future-proof living environment.”

Mix of homes

The Land van Djept comprises both rental and ownership properties. About 126 social rental apartments, studios and apartments and a hundred rental apartments for people with a middle income. The 53 apartments and nine free plots that were for sale are all sold out.

The ASML Affordable Living program partially supports the development of 126 social rental housing units and 56 middle-rental housing units. The company financially supports corporations in the realisation of affordable housing in the Brainport region. Stayinc, in turn, received a Startbouwimpuls subsidy from the government.