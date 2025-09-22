New neighbourhood in Veldhoven

Construction of 300 homes has commenced in Veldhoven. The new residential area, Land van Djept near the City Centrum shopping centre, is expected to be ready in early 2027.
The ‘green and sustainable residential area’ is a collaboration among housing corporation Woonbedrijf, initiator Stayinc., the municipality of Veldhoven and contractor Stam + De Koning Bouw. The first house, which is an insect house, was unveiled in a symbolic ceremony on Friday.
Marcel Commandeur, director of real estate at Stayinc, was very proud: “We are realising a green and future-proof residential area with Land van Djept, which really responds to today’s housing shortage. Especially in this day and age, it is important to add a wide range of homes: from social rent to middle rent and purchase.”
Sustainability and biodiversity
All homes in the area will soon be gasless and will receive an individual heat pump. In addition, the area is laid out as a landscaped park, with trees, hedges and biodiversity elements (hedges, orchards and playgrounds). A green deck that reinforces the green character will serve as a parking area.
The green will soon form the heart of Land van Djept, according to Marloes Verkerk, director of Woonbedrijf. “Residents here live in a park-like environment, with plenty of space to meet, play and relax. This project shows how you can link the housing task to a green, future-proof living environment.”
Mix of homes
The Land van Djept comprises both rental and ownership properties. About 126 social rental apartments, studios and apartments and a hundred rental apartments for people with a middle income. The 53 apartments and nine free plots that were for sale are all sold out.
The ASML Affordable Living program partially supports the development of 126 social rental housing units and 56 middle-rental housing units. The company financially supports corporations in the realisation of affordable housing in the Brainport region. Stayinc, in turn, received a Startbouwimpuls subsidy from the government.
Planning and phasing
The construction of Land van Djept is in phases. The construction will start with the northern part, followed by the southwest and southeast. The rental allocations would begin in mid-2026.