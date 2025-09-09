New festival ‘Costa del Son’ brings Spanish vibes to the Kerkplein

The Kerkplein in Son will be the setting for a brand-new festival on Friday, 12, and Saturday, 13 September: Costa del Son. A celebration with a Spanish touch, conceived by two residents who want to extend the summer holiday just a little longer.

The idea originated two years ago on a terrace in Son. Jip van Odenhoven, owner of café-restaurant de Zwaan, and marketer Johan van der Heijden were having a drink and pondering the idea of their own festival. A long-cherished dream of Johan’s, although he hadn’t really thought much about the theme. “At that moment, we suddenly realised how incredibly many people from Son actually go on holiday to Spain,” he says. “I thought, well, shouldn’t we just bring Spain to Son? So that we can all go on holiday together as a village for once?”

The funny name for the festival was quickly found, and now the men hope that ‘Costa del Son’ will become an annual event in their hometown.

Making it beautiful

To give the festival a typically Spanish appearance, the men asked Iris Vereijken from Roxxi. This unique company from Son, which mainly consists of women, specialises in ‘beautifying’ stages at various events and festivals. For the Spanish celebration, they drew inspiration from the work of the artist Gaudí from Barcelona. This means decorations with lots of mosaic and images of the iconic salamander ‘El Drac’.

The main stage is also dressed in this style. Various DJs and artists perform there, including Spanish music. Visitors can also enjoy Spanish snacks and drinks from the local hospitality sector, take a salsa workshop, and shop at El Mercado, a market with jewellery, art, and other handcrafted products. Now we have to hope for very nice (Spanish) weather.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh