New DVS hockey club field in Waalre officially open

The DVS hockey club in Waalre now has an artificial turf pitch. It was officially opened on Saturday.

Alderman Kees Vortman and the DVS board emphasised the excellent cooperation between the municipality and the club. Many hockey club members were present at the opening this weekend.

Worn out

The old pitch no longer met the national hockey association’s standards. It was slippery, which meant that hockey players could easily get injured. The municipal council therefore allocated €450,000 to renovate the pitch.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan