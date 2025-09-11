New cycling festival Brainport Bike Week

The first Brainport Bike Week will be held from October 16th to 22nd. To make the region healthier, more sustainable, and more accessible, Brainport Bereikbaar collaborated with regional partners to organise the event. The week features special bike rides, inspiring learning sessions, and other activities.

Brainport Bereikbaar is an organisation that promotes sustainable travel and strives for an accessible Brainport region. They do this by reducing private car use, for example, by encouraging people to share cars or travel by public transport. Brainport Bereikbaar does this on behalf of the province of North Brabant and ZO Slim Bereikbaar, a partnership promoting sustainable travel in 21 municipalities in Southeast Brabant.

According to the organisers, European Mobility Week is an opportunity to promote cycling. Besides mobility, other benefits include making the region more accessible and less polluting. This benefits both personal health, local accessibility, and the climate. The slogan “Power to the pedals” is no coincidence .

Making metres

The idea is to get people cycling a lot – so prizes will be awarded on the first day for those who cycle the longest. The week has a full schedule of activities, and everyone is welcome. After all, the organisers believe cycling isn’t just for Eindhoven residents. Ralf van Heugten, project leader at Brainport Bereikbaar, explains that the goal was to create a cycling week without a budget.

“After big names like ASML, PSV, and DAF heard about this unique way to promote cycling more broadly, the idea quickly took off. That’s what’s so special about this week. It was created in just four to five months,” says Van Heugten. After assessing the feasibility of the ideas in May, he says the event “came together quickly.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez