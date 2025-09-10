Muziekgebouw has new director: Jack Pisters

Jack Pisters is the new director of Muziekgebouw Frits Philips Eindhoven. Pisters succeeds Edo Righini, who left the concert hall in July.

Pisters was previously involved in Bridge Guitar Festival in Eindhoven, which takes place at Muziekgebouw. ​​He also founded the pop department at Amsterdam Conservatorium (conservatory) and co-founded Amsterdam Electronic Music Academy.

Reputation

“I look forward to taking on this new role at Muziekgebouw Eindhoven”, Pisters said in response to his appointment.

“Together with the supervisory board, colleagues, our partners, and other stakeholders, I will continue to build on the reputation and success of this leading international venue”, Pisters said.

His predecessor, Edo Righini, was at the helm of Eindhoven’s music venue for the past four years. He took on the board of De Doelen concert hall in Rotterdam. Righini managed to turn the loss-making Muziekgebouw back into a financially sound institution. During this period, he also attracted a wider audience.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob