Museum about murdered Hornemann brothers can expand

Hornemann Huis in Eindhoven will now receive a substantial annual subsidy from the municipality. The memorial museum, which tells the story of the Jewish brothers Edo (12) and Lexje (8) Hornemann who were murdered during the Second World War, will receive €250,000 per school year for three years.

“This is good news for us, Eindhoven, and Brabant”, Martijn Docters, the museum’s driving force and second cousin of Edo and Lexje, says. Thanks to the subsidy, Hornemann Huis (house) can take new steps. “We can now continue to professionalise”.

Volunteers

Until now, the museum has been run entirely by volunteers, but that is about to change. “We are going to hire people”, Docters says. Three to five volunteers will be employed. “They are going to quit their current jobs. They are eager to get started”. In the meantime, the museum is looking for additional volunteers to strengthen the team.

Thanks to the financial support, the museum can also open more often. From the second weekend of January, Hornemann Huis will be open from Wednesday to Sunday. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the museum will be open to school classes. “We are going to write an educational programme”. Currently, the museum receives around 5,000 pupils or students annually. Docters wants that number to double.

In addition to the permanent educational offerings, there will also be space for temporary exhibitions. The first of these will open on 2 November and will focus on the persecution of Sinti and Roma. This exhibition is currently on display at Vrijheidsmuseum (freedom museum) in Groesbeek. “I am proud of that”, Docters says. “We are trying to collaborate with everyone”.

Awareness

Hornemann Huis is developing rapidly. The foundation has only been in existence for four years, but is already making great strides. “Things are moving quickly and better than expected”, Docters told Omroep Brabant.

With the addition of other exhibitions, the museum is no longer just about the story of Edo and Lexje. It is also about Jews, Sinti, and other population groups. “We need to raise awareness that freedom cannot be taken for granted. Because things are not going so well in the world”.

He is also referring to the polarisation that seems to be increasing in society. “It’s happening close to home, in the classroom, on the soccer field, and in the city”, he continues. “With the museum, we are trying to contribute to a better society. And that starts with yourself”.

For more information : hethornemannhuis.nl

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Bob