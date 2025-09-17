Metamorphosis of Markt: Eindhoven residents can participate

De Markt in Eindhoven’s city centre is getting a makeover. It’s the final step in the city centre’s redevelopment. Residents can share their opinions on the plans starting on 15 September.

Eindhoven residents can share their opinions via a comment form. De Markt, along with Jan van Lieshoutstraat, Jan van Hooffstraat, and the street side of Catherinaplein, is part of the final phase of the city centre redevelopment. The red bricks will make way for new paving and more greenery. The future design of the streets around De Markt was recently announced.

Side walk cafés

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem recently announced that the sidewalk cafés on De Markt will be smaller again. Since the coronavirus pandemic, De Markt has been entirely occupied by hospitality businesses and their outside cafés. “The pavement cafés are actually larger than the permit states”, Dijsselbloem said. “De Markt is the oldest public space we have in the city, and it’s coming back”, the Mayor added.

Participation

A design will be developed in the coming period, based on responses and in collaboration with stakeholders. Representatives from the hospitality industry and (city) interest groups will also be involved in the plan. The first sketches of De Markt will be presented on 7 October.

Source: Studio040/ Lucia van der Ven

Translated by: Bob