Mayor Jos van Bree wants to continue building Geldrop-Mierlo

The arrival of a huge distribution centre, the reception of more refugees, or the housing shortage; these are issues that Jos van Bree, Mayor of Geldrop-Mierlo, has had to deal with in recent years. And there will be plenty of work to do during his second term as well. “As the fourth largest municipality in the region, we need to make our voice heard more”.

The cheerful Mayor is clearly in his element this afternoon. It’s clear in everything he does that he’s thoroughly enjoying his time in Geldrop-Mierlo. “The past few years have flown by. When I was appointed on 28 November, 2019, I didn’t expect that”. Van Bree cites the coronavirus as the reason. “Somehow, this is a forgotten period for many people. Even though it was only three years ago.”

Trouble

As successor to acting Mayor Désirée Schmalschläger – who in turn replaced Berry Link – Van Bree arrived six years ago in a municipality that had been plagued by quite a bit of turmoil. Link, after all, didn’t leave entirely voluntarily. Since Van Bree’s arrival, things have been relatively quiet in Geldrop-Mierlo – coincidentally or not.

“It can be quite heated at times and certainly not always rosy – think of the relationship between the opposition and the coalition – but politically, it’s generally calm. I hope I’ve played a role in this. Perhaps it’s just how I am: connected. I think it’s important that topics like integrity and teamwork receive attention.”

Permission

Van Bree previously served as an Alderman in Helmond and Heeze-Leende, among other places. It was six years ago that he first applied for a mayoral vacancy. “Whenever I talked about the mayoralty in general at home, they always said: ‘But only in Heeze-Leende. Because we don’t want to move’. However, I saw the vacancy in the neighbouring municipality as a golden opportunity. Luckily, my wife gave me permission to apply. Haha!”

The Van Bree family has lived in Geldrop since May 2020 and enjoys it very much. “Of course, it took some getting used to, but this also applies to me personally, when it comes to the transition from Alderman to Mayor. As an Alderman, you’re politically responsible for a number of issues and you primarily work on the content. With a Mayor, this is less of an issue. Then you’re much more involved with operational management and representativeness”.

Need each other

Besides chairing the Mayor and Aldermen and the Municipal Council, Van Bree also considers himself a true networker in the region. “I’m just a regular guy who knows the area well. I have a broad network and think that Geldrop-Mierlo – as the fourth-largest municipality (out of 21, ed.) in the Brainport Region – could definitely make itself heard more”.

Van Bree emphasises that he has always been involved in regional affairs, even when he was a council member. “From the very beginning, I’ve had regional dossiers and portfolios. I’m currently chair of Bestuurlijk Platform Stedelijk Gebied Eindhoven (administrative platform for the urban area of ​​Eindhoven) and Omgevingsdienst Zuidoost-Brabant (south-east brabant environmental service). Not only do I enjoy doing this, but I also understand that a municipality can’t do it alone. We need each other in this region”.

Geldrop-Mierlo has become a larger regional player under the current municipal government, Van Bree believes. “That’s certainly due to Mayor and Aldermen, but also to the administrative organisation and our Municipal Council. We have 41,000 residents, and that comes with a certain level of responsibility. Think of housing, refugee reception, traffic regulations, and the level of amenities. While we are primarily a ‘residential municipality,’ these are regional issues we have to address”.

Challenges

Van Bree calls it “smart” that they are now looking beyond the 21 municipalities within the Brainport Region. “Take the housing challenge, for example. It’s good that we’re also allowing municipalities like Meierijstad, Weert, Venlo, and ‘s-Hertogenbosch to share in the pie. The construction of roughly 150,000 new homes can’t be done in this region alone”.

And then he conveniently forgets the challenges surrounding issues like nature and agriculture, Van Bree admits. “So we also have to look beyond our region. And up. This isn’t an issue in cities like Eindhoven and Helmond, but it’s also in Geldrop. We really need to start thinking more metropolitan there. With the exception of Mierlo, of course. Here, it might just be a few-story apartment complex”.

He’s already raising the issue himself, and it’s no secret that Geldrop and Mierlo are two distinct communities. Urban versus rural. Van Bree: “I’ve resolved not to forcefully seek cooperation in this matter. So, if residents have initiatives, I’ll embrace them and try to facilitate them, but not impose them top-down.”

Refugee reception

The criticism that Geldrop-Mierlo is “far behind” in its refugee reception program is something that certainly bothers Van Bree. The municipality is supposed to provide shelter for just over a hundred refugees, but currently only manages half of that number. “For me, the phrase ‘Man suffers most from the suffering he fears’ is the common thread throughout the entire reception issue. After all, there’s no problem with Ukrainians, but with asylum seekers, it’s different. Apparently”.

Van Bree is referring to residents’ protests against the reception of asylum seekers in the former Akert building. “However, this hasn’t stopped us from pushing ahead. With the backing of the City Council. At the same time, I understand that other municipalities are retreating. After all, we’re all human, and it’s absolutely not fun to be intimidated or threatened. So it’s no wonder that the enthusiasm for becoming Mayor, Alderman, or council member is waning”.

Traffic

Another thorny issue is the arrival of a large distribution centre in Nuenen and the feared traffic disruption for Geldrop. “This became an ‘irrevocable zoning plan’ in 2016, so our colleagues in Nuenen are backed into a corner”, Van Bree concludes. “The assumption is that some traffic flows through Geldrop. If this is the case, it will cause significant disruption. We could put up a sign saying ‘Local traffic only,’ but then we also have to enforce it”.

Van Bree is convinced that agreements can be reached with the developer. “If you need to get to the highway, you have to take N270. Towards Traverse in Helmond and towards Berenkuil and Kennedylaan in Eindhoven. An increase of roughly two thousand vehicles out of a total of seventy thousand is manageable. However, if those two thousand pass through Geldrop, we will have a significant problem. Our road network is not designed for that at all. Not to mention the traffic safety and nuisance issues”.

After 2031

Another six years. Van Bree will then be ‘only’ 62 years old and could serve for another term. After all, a Mayor can remain in office until the age of 70. “However, perhaps not in Geldrop-Mierlo. The job profile at the time of recruitment stated that they were looking for a Mayor for a maximum of two terms. So, theoretically, it will end in 2031. But we’ll see. As long as I enjoy it here, I would like to remain connected to Geldrop-Mierlo”.

The Municipal Council has already nominated Van Bree for a second term. The minister still has to officially approve the nomination, although this is a formality. His second term would then start at the end of this year.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob