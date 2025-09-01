Martens cause nuisance in Waalre

Residents in one part of Waalre are plagued by martens. These animals are mainly seen and heard at night. They cause a nuisance in gardens and sheds, and they even target chickens.

Nuisance

“I saw one of them running over the fence the other day,” says local resident Gerard de Laat. His neighbour Tim Raijmakers adds, ‘They dig everything up and poo everywhere. I think they’re disgusting creatures.” A woman who wishes to remain anonymous shows the Studio040 reporter her chicken coop in her back garden. She explains that a marten recently attacked one of her chickens. Traces of the attack are still visible on cushions in the garden.

Protected

Not only do martens make a mess, they are also known to crawl into cars and chew through cables. As they are a protected species, they cannot be killed. Tim and Gerard are trying to scare them away in other ways. Tim has special boxes in his garden that emit tones designed to scare the animals away. Gerard has put spikes on his fence. “Maybe someone else is bothered by them now, but I’m rid of them,” he says with a laugh.

Reports Over the past two years, the municipality of Waalre has received three reports about martens. However, a spokesperson says that even the municipality can do little because of their protected status. A pest control expert consulted by the municipality also says that no action can be taken. For Tim, this is also the reason why he does not report it. ‘There is little point in reporting it, as they won’t do anything about it anyway.’ Source: Studio040.nl Translated by: Anitha Sevugan