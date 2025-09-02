Madeleine van Toorenburg swaps Nuenen for Geertruidenberg

Madeleine van Toorenburg will become the acting mayor of the municipality of Geertruidenberg. She succeeds Marian Witte, who is becoming mayor in Hoeksche Waard. At present, Van Toorenburg is still the acting mayor in Nuenen.

The new acting mayor of Geertruidenberg was sworn in on Wednesday by the King’s Commissioner, Ina Adema. Van Toorenburg, who has been acting mayor of Nuenen for a year and a half, will start her new role on September 11.

Nuenen will then be without a mayor for roughly two weeks, as the recently appointed Freek van Genugten will ‘only’ begin on 23 September. It is expected that one of the aldermen will temporarily take on the duties of mayor.

In the past, Van Toorenburg was a member of the House of Representatives and a deputy in Limburg on behalf of the CDA. She is currently a member of the Senate.

