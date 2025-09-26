Leenderweg in Eindhoven undergoing renovation

Leenderweg in Eindhoven is undergoing renovation. From 20 October, various works will be carried out and the street is expected to be closed to through traffic for at least six months. According to the municipality, this will cause considerable traffic disruption, as it is a busy arterial road.

The redevelopment will take place on a section outside the Ring, between Piuslaan and Floraplein. The municipality will also carry out maintenance work on Piuslaan. An additional exit lane to Leenderweg will also be added here. In addition, the work will be combined with the renovation of the sewer system and various utilities.

At the start, only the section of Leenderweg between Piuslaan and Korianderstraat will be closed. Later, the entire road up to Floraplein will be closed so that a new layer of asphalt can be laid. Cycle paths, pavements and parking spaces will also be renewed.

Greenery

A total of 900 square metres of extra greenery will be added. The existing trees will be replaced by new ones. Leenderweg will have a passable central reservation and the bus stops will be renewed. Another new feature is the double lane, which will be constructed just past Roostenlaan in a southerly direction.

According to the municipality, part of the carriageway on Piuslaan will remain open to two-way traffic during the works. These works are expected to start in March next year and should be completed by mid-May or June.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta