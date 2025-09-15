Large-scale renovation of Eindhoven Airport runway

Preparatory work for the large-scale renovation of the runway at Eindhoven Airport is scheduled to begin on September 22. This renovation will take place in 2027. On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, the Central Government Real Estate Agency will conduct a soil investigation at the end of September.

During the excavation, the search will focus on explosives from World War II and archaeological remains, among other things. If explosives are actually found, they may have to be detonated on site. The expected impact on the immediate vicinity of the airport will be limited to possible noise nuisance.

The work will be carried out with due consideration for the environment and special plants and animals at the airport. It will therefore take place outside the breeding season. The airport will remain open as usual during this period. Several specialists, including archaeologists and members of the Explosives Disposal Service (EOD), will be present at all times during the (excavation) work. Some of the work will take place at night.

Planning

The soil investigation is expected to be completed on October 17, 2025. The final runway renovation will start in February 2027 and will take five and a half months. During this period, there will be no military or civil air traffic to and from Eindhoven Airport.

The renovation includes upgrading the runway, lighting, cabling, and drainage. The sides of the runway will be widened, and an additional taxiway will be added. The Instrument Landing System (ILS) will also be improved, making landing in very dense fog safer and easier.

Translated by: Vanya

Source: Studio040