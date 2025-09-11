Large leak in Belgium affects Brabant – ‘not dangerous’

Many residents in the Eindhoven region woke up Thursday morning with an NL-Alert. Due to the leakage of an odourant in the Belgian Tessenderloo-Ham (more than 30 kilometres from the border), the gas-odour air can be smelled in a large part of the area around Eindhoven. According to the Safety Region, the air is not dangerous.

According to the Safety Region, it is an odour that is similar to natural gas. An odourant is added to the gas to make the gas leak noticeable as part of the process. That substance has leaked now, according to reports from Belgian media, and this occurred at Tessenderloo Chemie, writes Omroep Brabant.

Notifications

Due to the large number of reports that have arrived at the control room, an NL-Alert was issued around a quarter to seven in the morning to ensure that the citizens can be alerted.

“The control room was flooded with calls. We first wanted to send an NL-Alert to only part of the region, because otherwise, everyone would be woken up. With the amount of calls we received, we decided to send the NL-Alert as soon as possible”, says the Safety Region.

South

According to the Safety Region, the odour nuisance is expected to last for an extended period of time. A spokesman for the Brabant-Zuidoost security region reports that the smell could be prevalent throughout East Brabant. Still, according to him, reports have already been received from the North Brabant safety region. He thinks the odour can be observed in much of the southern Netherlands.

In Belgium, there is no question of a gas leak, but a leak of a substance that provides a gas-like odour. The spokesman emphasises that it is a low concentration of the substance and is not harmful. “If you are suffering from this, close the windows and doors and turn off the ventilation.”