Jong PSV bounces back after defeat

Jong PSV recovered after last week’s defeat against Roda JC. On Monday evening, they won 3-0 at home against FC Den Bosch. This victory makes coach Stijn Schaars’ team the leaders in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

The opening goal came in the 31st minute. Jong PSV player Ayodele Thomas was fouled in the penalty area, and the ball was placed on the spot. Robin van Duiven took the chance and put Jong PSV 1-0 ahead.

Five minutes later, the 2-0 followed. Van Duiven was able to convert a cross from close range. Tai Abed scored the third goal. The winger remained calm despite being surrounded by FC Den Bosch players and set the final score at 3-0.

With this victory, the Eindhoven youth team has overtaken ADO Den Haag to claim the top spot. The Hague team, however, has played one game fewer. This coming Friday, Jong PSV will visit Cambuur Leeuwarden.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh