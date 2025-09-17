Irene Roy installed as children’s mayor of Geldrop-Mierlo

Irene Roy from Geldrop was officially installed as children’s mayor of Municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo on Monday evening. Family, classmates, and friends were present in the council chamber to witness this festive occasion.

The evening began with a farewell speech for Stan van Steenbergen, who had been Kinderburgemeester (children’s mayor) for a year. Stan made an impression during his year as children’s mayor with his idea for a theatre performance about bullying. With this, he demonstrated the importance of children treating each other with respect and feeling safe. Mayor Jos van Bree thanked him for his efforts.

After Stan’s farewell, Irene took the oath of office. In her year as children’s mayor, she wants to dedicate herself to introducing children to other cultures. “A wonderful theme that is not only fun and educational, but also helps us understand each other better and stand stronger together”, Mayor Van Bree said.

With the appointment of Irene, a sixth-grade student at St. Jozef primary school, Geldrop-Mierlo is entering its third year with a children’s mayor. The children’s mayor contributes ideas on issues that affect children and, together with the Mayor and Aldermen, represents young people at special events.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob