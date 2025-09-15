International students struggle to find accommodation

Students come from Bulgaria and Italy, Brazil and the United States. Once again, hundreds of international students have started their studies in Eindhoven this year. But it’s not that easy. Many students have had to search long and hard to find somewhere to live. “I now have a room in Beek en Donk.”

It is particularly difficult for international students to find a place to live. They often do not know where to look in a foreign country.

‘I now have a room in Beek en Donk, with an elderly woman. It was the only place I could find, through a contact of my mother’s,’ says a TU/e student from Brazil. ‘It’s really difficult to find something. I now live seventeen minutes by bicycle from the campus, but recently I also slept in a tent and a hostel,’ adds a student from the United States.

Travel

“I was searching for seven months. Now I’ve finally found a room,” says a student from Italy. ‘I also considered other universities because there were no places available here,’ says a student from Bulgaria. A student from Greece adds that some of his fellow international students have found rooms in Best and Tilburg, and now commute to Eindhoven.

Housing projects

In recent years, various housing projects have been completed in Eindhoven to accommodate students. These include student rooms in the former Philips office on Boschdijk and two residential towers on the university campus. The municipality is working with educational institutions and corporations, among others, to combat the housing shortage among students.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan