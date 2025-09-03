Hit the City festival is growing and appeals to wide audience

A friendly atmosphere, diverse programming, and free concerts. These were the ingredients that attracted thousands of people to visit Hit the City festival last weekend. Music performances were held at twelve locations throughout the city over a period of four days.

From hip hop and singer-songwriters to indie, punk, and gothic rock, festival visitors had plenty of choice. From up-and-coming musicians and bands to established names such as Fresku, Maan, and Broederliefde. For visitors, it’s clear why they come to Hit the City. “There are many different artists, something for everyone”, one visitor says. “I see that there are also young up-and-coming artists here, which is nice to discover”, another adds.

Hit the City has grown in recent years, with a large stage on Ketelhuisplein. And the festival is free. Chip machine manufacturer ASML plays an important role as a sponsor. “If it’s free, you just go”, a girl says. “If I had to pay for this, I’d still go, with a line-up like this”, a boy on Ketelhuisplein says.

Hit the City attracted 41,500 visitors this year. Last year, there were around 31,000.

