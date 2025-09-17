Henk Kole from Son en Breugel is turning 105

He seemed like a perpetual bachelor and didn’t become a father for the first time until he was 37. Henk Kole from Son en Breugel celebrated his 105th birthday on Sunday and, according to his eldest daughter, Yolanda, has always been a bon vivant. “He turned out the lights at every party”

The interview with Studio040 is conducted by Yolanda (68), because her father – the oldest man in Brabant – is practically deaf and “the years are really starting to tell”. He was born on 14 September, 1920, in Sloten (Noord Holland). For a long time, it seemed he would remain single, but then he met Ria van Opstal during a table tennis tournament and finally gave in. The couple married on 21 June, 1955. They had five children (three daughters and two sons).

The family moved to Eindhoven because Mr. Kole got a job as a HR (human resources) employee at Eindhoven University of Technology. Incidentally, the school was still called Technische Hogeschool (university of applied sciences) back then, Yolanda explains. In 1998, the Koles moved to Son en Breugel, and their first grandchildren arrived. There are now ten in total. “Dad is still enjoying life to the fullest. When he turned 100, he abruptly stopped drinking his daily glass of whiskey. He said it made him a bit unsteady. He never complains, still cracks a joke every now and then, and loves it when the children and grandchildren visit”.

Annoying

Mrs. Kole passed away in 2014, and this clearly caused her husband great pain, according to Yolanda. “You rarely hear him talk about it, but this is one of the most frustrating things about getting older. People pass away, and that doesn’t make things any easier for him. Moreover, Dad’s hearing is deteriorating, and he finds it difficult to keep asking people to repeat something. But then he misses it”.

The spry old man currently lives in De Kleine Heide care home in Son, where he has company of his cat, Mrs. Jansen. Incidentally, the cat is quite a match for her owner in terms of age, as she is already over twenty years old. “My father gets a lot of support from Mrs. Jansen. It’s wonderful to see how they interact. Besides, with the delicious food and the occasional game of Rummikub or Yahtzee, Dad is still coping well at De Kleine Heide, despite his fragile health”.

Satisfied

While Mr. Kole calls it mostly “a matter of luck” that he’s able to live so long, daughter Yolanda is convinced that her father has endured so long because he takes life as it comes. “He wakes up every day with a smile on his face. His secret? Lots of humor, singing, dancing, exercise, enjoying life, and watching PSV. My father is a happy man…”

Source: Studio040/ Willem-Jan Schampers

Translated by: Bob