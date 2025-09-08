Healthcare job training for internationals

New healthcare training at Summa for internationals and expat spouses – second edition starting in November 2025

After a successful start last year, Summa will once again launch a work-study program for internationals and expat spouses who want to work in healthcare. This second edition is scheduled to start in November 2025. Four healthcare organizations are already on board, and together they are offering around 10 training places.

Information session on September 16

Interested in this unique opportunity? Join the information session on Tuesday, September 16, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at Summa, Willem de Rijkelaan 3 in Eindhoven. During this session, you’ll learn about the program content, requirements, and the opportunities it provides.

Who is Summa looking for?

We are seeking internationals and expat spouses who are motivated to work in healthcare. A basic knowledge of Dutch (at least A2/B1 level) is preferred, and flexibility in working hours is required.

A practical work-study program

The training lasts 20 weeks. Students go to school one day per week and work at least 16 hours per week at one of the participating healthcare organizations. In addition to professional skills, there will also be attention to improving the Dutch language. Successful candidates will receive a certificate after passing the exams.

Registration

Want to join the information session? Sign up easily by scanning the QR code on the flyer or by sending an email to iidz@summacollege.nl for more information.