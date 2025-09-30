Hannah (10) new child mayor of Waalre

The municipality of Waalre has a new child mayor as of Monday afternoon. Ten-year-old Hannah Bos is the successor to Deenah el Aidi, who was appointed last year as the first child mayor of Waalre.

There were twenty young participants this year. Mayor Marcel Oosterveer visited all the primary schools in Waalre prior to the election to encourage children to put themselves forward as candidates. “Anyone taking part in this election is incredibly brave. You are all stars.”

The unveiling of the new child mayor was carried out by the mayor and Deenah. They brought a large poster featuring Hannah. She reacted with great joy and said she was looking forward to going out with the ‘grown-up’ mayor. During the ceremony at the town hall, she was presented with her official mayoral chain.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh