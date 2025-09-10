Glasgebouw on Strijp-S will become residential tower

Glasgebouw on Strijp-S will house 177 apartments. The historic factory building will be expanded with three floors. Architectural firm En|En is responsible for the new construction of the building.

Glasgebouw (glass building) on ​​Torenallee on Strijp-S was designed in the early post-war years as part of the Philips glass factory. The building was intended for the manufacture of products such as light bulbs and radio tubes.

After the factory fell into disuse, it served as business premises for companies in the cultural and media sectors. The editorial staff of Eindhovens Dagblad, for example, used the building for a time.

Priority The developer confirms that the new homes will be in the mid-range and high-end segments. The building will contain studios as well as two- and three-room apartments. At the request of the municipality, people in essential professions, such as police officers, teachers, and healthcare workers, will be given priority for the homes. In order to accommodate all this, significant changes will have to be made to the municipal monument. People will soon be able to walk under Glasgebouw, which means that square metres of floor space will disappear on the lowest floors. Three additional floors will be added at the top. Bicycle lift In addition, the building will have an extra facility for cyclists. The building’s freight elevator can be used by the new residents, who will be able to store their bicycles on their own floor in the building. This means that no bicycle racks will need to be installed on the ground floor. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Bob