Forest of Hope moves to peace park

Pernilla Ström and Karla Prada in the Anne Frank Plantsoen for the Forest of Hope

Peace in the park in the Anne Frank Plantsoen has over the years become an event to celebrate peace in many different ways. This year the Forest of Hope joined the many stands. Peace and sustainability go hand in hand, they say.

Musical performances, dialogue, workshops and food, and many stands committed to a variety of causes filled the park with peace vibes. Eindhoven News spoke to Karla Prada, one of the Forest core group, and asked her how the Forest links to peace.

One not without the other

“Peace and sustainability”, Karla says, “are intrinsically linked. You cannot have one without the other, because we are all linked. Humans and nature are one”. ‘The Forest of Hope’, or ‘Zurciendo el Planeta’, is an initiative from Dora Napolitano In Mexico. Part of the Eindhoven Forest is currently on its journey to Brazil for the Climate Conference.

The organisations do not just appreciate the opportunity to connect with the visitors. The Peace in the Park also allows organisations to meet eachother and know they are not alone in wanting to offer positive contributions.

Strengthening communities

“Many individuals wish to care for the planet and its communities without thinking about monetary profit. The real profit is stronger communities”, Karla says.

Zurciendo el Planeta

Written by Greta for Eindhoven News