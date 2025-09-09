A disc golf course will soon open in Philips van Lennep Park. This marks a new sport to be played in Eindhoven. It’s an initiative of enthusiast Richard Mordant. The Eindhoven native built the course in collaboration with the municipality after three years of preparation.

Disc Golf

Instead of golfing with balls and holes, this game is played with frisbees and metal goal baskets with chains. The goal is to throw the special disc golf frisbee, which is narrower than a standard frisbee, into the goal basket with as few throws as possible. The sport originated in America and was invented in the 1970s.

To Eindhoven

Mordant is introducing the sport to Eindhoven. “I first encountered the sport when I was on vacation in Finland,” he says. He was an instant fan and wanted to practice it at home. “But the nearest course was in Tilburg.” He felt that he had to change. The municipality, which aims to promote sports and exercise, supported his idea and funded the project.

Philips van Lennep Park

The course is located in Philips van Lennep Park . According to Mordant, it’s not too crowded compared to other parks and is also a convenient location. There aren’t too many trees to get in the way. In fact, the trees are used as obstacles you have to throw around. The park offers thirteen holes for both beginners and advanced players. The difference lies in the throwing instructions. For example, advanced players have to throw around an additional obstacle.

The disc golf course will open on Saturday afternoon, September 20th. Anyone who wants to try it out only needs a special disc golf frisbee.

Source: Studio040