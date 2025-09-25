Final phase of redevelopment of Strijp-S

The fourth and final construction phase of Strijp-S has officially begun. Over the past twenty years, Strijp-S has transformed from a Philips site into a new urban neighbourhood with cultural amenities, shops, and apartments. The final phase of the redevelopment focuses primarily on the construction of housing.

“With the start of this section, we are making affordable living possible in this vibrant location,” says Roy Beijnsberger, director of housing association Woonbedrijf.

The construction phase will begin with the construction of an underground parking garage next to the Microlab, a space for creative businesses and events. In addition, 150 residential lofts and 11 work lofts will be built by Woonbedrijf.

This year, the Matchbox, the first wooden building in Strijp-S, will also be completed. Construction of another wooden building, the Tribune, will begin this year. By 2026, there are plans to develop nearly 50,000 square metres for offices and 7,000 square metres for amenities. An additional 1,480 homes are also planned.

Business Investment Zone

Not only homes and land are being delivered. There’s also a plan for a specific investment project in Strijp-S. Entrepreneurs and property owners are using their own budgets to enhance the vibrancy and safety of Strijp-S. Until next month, entrepreneurs can vote on the introduction of the so-called investment zone.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez