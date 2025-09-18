Extra camera surveillance at the stadium during PSV matches

At the Philips Stadium, camera surveillance will be temporarily expanded during PSV’s European home matches. Additional camera surveillance will also be in place around the top-flight match against Ajax next Sunday to ensure better safety, according to Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

For example, extra cameras have been temporarily installed on PSV-laan, Steenstraat, and Philitelaan. The municipality is taking this measure on the advice of the police.

Risks

The cameras are being used to “maintain public order.” This will take place around the home Champions League matches against Napoli, Atlético Madrid, and Bayern Munich, and the Eredivisie clash against Ajax. Many away fans will be coming to Eindhoven during these matches. Some of these fans will be arriving at the Philips Stadium by bus. According to the mayor, the camera surveillance will help keep everything running smoothly.

Effective

According to Dijsselbloem, camera surveillance is an effective tool when physical supervision is lacking. He writes that the tool provides additional support in preventing public order disruptions. The surveillance begins a few hours before matches and ends a few hours after the matches.

PSV plays against Ajax next Sunday. Matches against Napoli, Atlético Madrid, and Bayern Munich are scheduled for October 21, December 9, and January 28.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez