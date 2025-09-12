Ergon Moves to New HQ at De Hurk

Ergon is set to move into a new building at its current location, De Hurk business park in Eindhoven.

This was confirmed by the Municipality of Eindhoven and Ergon on Thursday morning. The new site will also accommodate the Het Goed charity shop, and all municipal depots will be relocated from the city to De Hurk.

Ergon’s current building is outdated, draughty, and not conducive to teamwork, according to director Ingrid Hems. She expressed relief that the new headquarters will be built on the same site, avoiding the need for temporary relocation. Construction will begin in the car park, allowing operations to continue without disruption.

According to Hems, the new building also has financial advantages. ‘We currently have an extremely high energy bill. The new building is sustainable, which means that the rent and energy costs will be within budget.’ Last week, the Ergon management wrote a letter to the Eindhoven city council stating that savings of 2 million euros must be made.

Municipal depot

A new municipal depot will also be built on the site, which is almost the size of five football pitches. “We are centralising everything. The salt storage, bicycle storage and all the other things that are currently located elsewhere in the city at a municipal depot will be moved here,‘ says Alderman Maes van Lanschot (municipal companies). ’We are moving six locations to this site. That means that all those locations in the city will be freed up for green spaces or housing.”

Safe

According to Hems, the new building will also be a lot safer. ‘Currently, large and small traffic mix together. Cars, cyclists, pedestrians, but also lorries. In the new design, these will be separated and there will be a separate entrance for lorries.’ The building will also be taller. ‘An extra floor will be added, which will mainly house offices. Our workshops will remain central,’ says Hems.

The hope is to start construction in 2028, so that the new building can be completed in 2029. In the third quarter of 2026, the Eindhoven city council still has to decide on the finances. Currently, the estimated costs are somewhere between 30 and 40 million euros.

