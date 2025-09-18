Elzenstraat/Heuvelstraat location of the new primary school

After a heated debate, the Waalre municipal council has reached an agreement on the location of the new primary school in Waalre-Dorp. A majority of local officials opted for Elzenstraat/Heuvelstraat.

Some politicians pointed out that “creating sufficient educational places in a timely manner” is crucial. This is especially true given the problems at the current primary school in Waalre-Dorp, De Wilderen, which is now too small to accommodate all the students from the surrounding area. Many children are therefore forced to move to Aalst.

Discussion

The proposed new school building will be located on the south side of the new Waalre-Noord neighbourhood. However, the location was subject to considerable debate. Local residents reportedly feared unsafe traffic situations, particularly during drop-off and pick-up times. Furthermore, the parties cited the historic character of Heuvelstraat, which would be compromised by the construction of the new school and the heavy traffic. Therefore, the AWB party requested that the school be built further away from Heuvelstraat. The Labour Party (PvdA) would prefer a location closer to the neighbourhood. Both proposals were rejected.

Participation

Three other parties called for public consultation, with parents, residents, and the school board, possibly assisted by road safety experts, jointly developing a plan to minimise car traffic. According to GroenLinks, D66, and ZW14, the feasibility of a “car-free school street” should be investigated. This proposal was adopted. Only the VVD called for “behavioural change and enforcement” rather than traffic measures.

Now that the city council has made a final decision on the location, a concrete plan for the new school can be established.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez