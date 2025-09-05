Eindhoven water towers designated national monuments

The futuristic water tower on Antoon Coolenlaan, known for its white spheres, has been designated a national monument.

This was announced by the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands. The white spheres were built in 1970 and designed by Rotterdam architect Wim Quist. This gave Eindhoven a building that would become a landmark in the city’s skyline.

‘The Eindhoven water tower is not only the largest in the Netherlands, but also the last water tower to be built. However, the tower has not gained its fame because it is the last and largest, but mainly because of its unusual futuristic shape,’ the agency writes about the structure.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta