Eindhoven wants to ban fat bikes from cycle lanes

Fat bikes, microcars, and electric scooters: the bike lanes in major cities are becoming increasingly crowded. The municipality of Eindhoven has had enough. The municipality wants to ban electric vehicles from bike lanes to make traffic safer for pedestrians and regular cyclists.

Along with Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht, Eindhoven is making this appeal in a letter to the Parliamentary Committee for Infrastructure and Water Management, Omroep Brabant reports. The alderpersons responsible for the five major cities are concerned about “large and fast, lightweight electric vehicles that are often tuned.” There are also concerns about the approval of e-scooters and the rise of microcars.

According to the alderpersons, speed differences on the cycle paths are increasing due to the different users, leading to more accidents. The proposed measures, such as mandatory helmet use and a minimum age for e-bikes and fat bikes, do not go far enough, according to the municipalities. “The cycle path must be a safe place for all cyclists,” the municipalities emphasise in the letter. “Not just for the biggest and strongest.”

Petition

Last year, the municipalities of Eindhoven and Roosendaal signed a petition to raise awareness of the safety concerns surrounding fat bikes. The rapidly changing availability of these bikes, with varying speeds and widths, was already a concern. The House of Representatives committee will debate the issue of road safety on Thursday.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez