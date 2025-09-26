Eindhoven to measure nuisance caused by speeding drivers in Bennekelstraat

The municipality of Eindhoven is going to map the number of traffic offences on Bennekelstraat. Local residents have previously protested against the number of motorists who flout the speed limit on the street.

In response to questions from the 50Plus party, the council said it was unable to directly combat traffic behaviour on Bennekelstraat. ‘Special investigating officers can only enforce traffic violations involving slow and stationary traffic. To increase the chance of catching speeders, we are dependent on the police.’ However, according to the municipality, traffic enforcement is a lower priority for the police.

In order to do something about the nuisance, a new speed display will be installed to monitor and display the speed at which vehicles are travelling. This will give the municipality an idea of the extent of the problem.

Threshold

Depending on this, further steps can be taken. ‘Our starting point is that there is substantial speeding when the speed of 85 per cent of road users exceeds the maximum speed by more than 10 kilometres per hour,’ the municipality reports. If this is the case, the municipality can proceed with installing speed bumps or other speed-reducing measures.

2019

This was not necessary before. Measurements taken on Bennekelstraat in 2019, also with a speed display, showed that the speed limit was exceeded by 35 kilometres per hour. However, since then, there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour and a blurring of standards on the road, according to the municipality.

To combat this behaviour, a province-wide campaign will be launched in 2026, supported by the province of North Brabant and other cities in Brabant.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta